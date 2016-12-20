Poultry Our Favorite Egg Bake Recipe for Chickens Wondering What to Feed Chickens? Cooked Eggs Are a Perfect Protein-Packed Treat. Janet Garman • December 20, 2016

An egg bake recipe for chickens? Why not? I’m cooking eggs for my chickens. Why in the world would I cook eggs for chickens? Good question. Yes, we’ve been raising chickens for eggs, and yes, we discourage them from eating those eggs; unless I want to give them a treat! Eggs are a good source of protein not only for humans but for chickens, too. They will gobble them right up. The key to feeding your chickens eggs is to make sure you cook the eggs before giving them back to the chickens. Cooking this egg bake recipe for your chickens is fun because you can add all sorts of good extra nutrition items into the mix.

One dish I enjoy making when I’m cooking for chickens is a large baked egg recipe. I start with eggs from our chicken house, but use the ones that are slightly irregular or have some sort of appearance that makes me hesitant putting them in the eggs cartons we sell. This is the time of year for egg abundance and I want to reward my chickens for their production with occasional treats.

In addition to the eggs, I add in all sorts of healthy foods such as dark leafy greens, oats, chopped garlic, flax seed, sunflower seeds, and fresh herbs. Flax seeds will add additional Omega 3 fatty acids to the dish. (We all need more of this!) Sunflower seeds are high in fat but a great source of protein and B vitamins. Sunflower seeds are also high in manganese which is useful for strong healthy feathers with a high gloss!

Greens are healthy and fully of antioxidants and vitamins. People often wonder about using spinach when they’re cooking for chickens. Spinach is probably okay in very small quantities but it does contain a substance called oxalic acid that inhibits calcium absorption in chickens. Even though spinach is high in calcium it may be counter productive to feed it to chickens. (Adding a splash of Apple Cider Vinegar to their water can counteract the oxalic acid.) Greens such as dark leafy lettuce, kale, Swiss chard and beet greens are a better choice.

Most herbs are good for chickens, but there are some chickens prefer over others. It’s probably an individual taste and aroma thing. I tend to stick with the savory herbs for the egg dish and not the mints. Oregano has some natural worming properties and is a good herb to add to the chickens’ diet. I also add sorrel, parsley, and rosemary. Other herbs and botanicals you could add are dandelions and greens, comfrey, nasturtiums and marigold blossoms. Garlic is always a good choice to add as it also has some natural healing properties and promotes good health.

A word about dairy. You will see me adding shredded cheese into the egg dish in the video. I don’t give our chickens a lot of dairy products because they can cause some stomach issues and potentially lead to diarrhea. However, as with most things in life, a small amount in moderation, is not a bad thing. It ups the calcium level of the recipe and adds flavor.

Cooking For Chickens: Egg Bake Recipe

Ingredients

About 8 fresh eggs whisked in a bowl to beat completely

Greens, herbs, seeds, and other healthy additions

Shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350ºF. Grease a 9 x 13 baking dish. Pour the beaten eggs into the baking dish. Tear the greens into small pieces and add them. Add the additional ingredients. Stir slightly to mix.

Bake for 20 to 30 minutes until eggs are thoroughly cooked.

Serving

For warm weather, I refrigerate the casserole to chill completely before feeding to our backyard chickens. When ready to use, I cut this egg bake recipe into small pieces and sprinkle the pieces into the feed bowls on top of the layer ration. But, of course, you can just feed this to your chickens however you like.

Cooking this easy egg bake recipe for chickens is a great way to add some extra nutrition while giving them a treat. I know my chickens are disappointed when I arrive empty handed! Of course, sometimes they just get a handful of cut up grass but occasionally they get a nice fluffy egg casserole!

Originally published in 2015 and regularly vetted for accuracy.