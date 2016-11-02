Poultry How Do Chickens Mate? Use This DIY Chicken Saddle to Help With Rooster Damage on a Hen Janet Garman • November 2, 2016

“How do chickens mate?” might be a question you have when you first keep a rooster. And it might seem a bit disturbing at first if you have not witnessed a rooster pursuing an available hen. The rooster has many amazing skills and benefits that he will bring to the flock. Being a gentle suitor is not one of his skills. When a rooster notices a hen nearby, quietly doing her thing, scratching and dust bathing, he swoops in for the action.

How Do Chickens Mate?

It seems that the rooster loses all sense of decent behavior as he tackles his love interest. Mounting her back he uses his feet and toes to grasp her wing and shoulder area. He will grasp her neck or head feathers with his beak, often pulling the feathers out entirely. This causes her to crouch into a submissive pose that enables the rooster to successfully penetrate. The whole act takes seconds. The hen is freed. She will shake her feathers out and go on about her business as if it didn’t even happen. The rooster, eager to show anyone watching, will almost immediately begin looking for his next victim. When you think about and witness the answer to how do chickens mate, you will come to the conclusion that the rooster is a barbarian! In many ways, your rooster will act like a caveman. But despite his lack of skill in the romantic arts, your rooster has nothing but the best interest of his hens in his mind.

The rooster will put aside his thoughts of how do chickens mate if he senses any signs of danger in the area. He will scan the sky frequently, looking for aerial attack threats. While his harem of hens quietly eat grubs and grain, he will stand at attention nearby, always looking for a threat to enter the area. If he senses a problem, he will quickly signal the hens to run for cover. And often he will run for cover while he is calling to the hens!

Rooster Feet

The feet and spurs on a full-grown rooster are his lethal weapons. Hopefully, he doesn’t use them against you. They are quite dangerous if they want to be, and a rooster attack on your own property should not be accepted. Roosters that attack other chickens is also unacceptable. The behavior can be tamed. Aggressive roosters are dangerous to you and the other animals on the farm. A well-behaved rooster will have the talons and spurs ready to use to defend the flock if a chicken predator invades the area. Often a rooster will sacrifice himself as he defends the hens. It is sad to see, but that is the nature of it. We like having multiple roosters on our farm for this reason. They will step up and defend the flock if we are not around.

Adjusting the Ratio of Hens to Rooster