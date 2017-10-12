Can Chickens Eat Pumpkin Seeds & Guts?
Can Chickens Eat Pumpkins? Yes! They are Rich in Nutrients.
It’s almost Halloween and that means it’s time to carve pumpkins! Every year I carve a chicken into mine. Are you surprised? Probably not. But what I do with the pumpkin guts might surprise you. I feed them to my chickens, of course! So if you’ve ever wondered: Can chickens eat pumpkin seeds and guts? Now you know the answer … yes!
When raising backyard chickens, it’s important to understand what to feed chickens to keep them healthy on a daily basis. But they absolutely love pumpkin, which is loaded with so many great nutrients. Pumpkins contain many different vitamins: A, B and C, as well as zinc. The seeds are loaded with vitamin E. Here’s a tip: If you’ve been wondering how to deworm chickens, many chicken keepers believe that pumpkin (especially ground pumpkin seeds) is a natural dewormer.
When carving your pumpkin, keep everything from the inside of the pumpkin: the stringy parts, the seeds, the scrapings from the sides, even the cutouts from the face! The chickens can eat all of this.
Use the jack-o’-lantern as usual, but after Halloween, you’ll need to take another look. If the pumpkin is moldy or rotted, just throw it out or cut off the bad parts if they are small. The parts that are still in good shape can be broken into chunks and fed to the chickens. They will peck at it until there is nothing left but a thin skin. This is why you need to break it up. You can give it to them whole, but it might end up curling in on itself and they won’t be able to get to some of it. My chickens love the pumpkin, and the neighbors will even drop off their jack-o’-lanterns and small decorative pumpkins after the holidays.
Talking about free feed sources, you already invested in buying or growing pumpkins, right? They are full of seeds, why not keep a few for next year? If you have a spot to plant them, you can grow pounds and pounds of pumpkins to use for feed. Plus, you won’t have to buy jack-o’-lanterns next year! Your chickens, and your wallet, will love you for it!
Happy Halloween! What treats do your chickens enjoy?
Originally published in 2014 and regularly vetted for accuracy.
Hi, great tips for chickens/pumpkins! They can eat the “stringy” stuff from inside?? Do you chop it up for them? Seems like it could cause issues, somehow? I wonder about my dwarf goats- can they eat the whole pumpkin, too?? Strings & all?? Thanx so much for All your tips!! Jan Patterson
We did this about a week ago with a pumpkin we bought. We cut a couple of holes in it to give them a start and in a few days our 22 three month old chickens ate everything except the stem. It was great fun when they were let out of the coop in the morning to see them race to the pumpkin first thing and start in on it.