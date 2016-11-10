Poultry Duck Eggs Vs. Chicken Eggs Are Duck Eggs Better Than Chicken Eggs? Marissa Ames • November 10, 2016

Today I want to compare duck eggs vs. chicken eggs. How does a duck egg measure up compared to a chicken egg? How do duck eggs taste? Are duck eggs better for pastries? How much protein is in a duck egg? How many calories are in a duck egg? Here are some fascinating egg facts that answer all of those questions and more.

I’ve heard many claims about duck eggs. I’m sure you have, as well. Duck eggs sell for $1 apiece at your friendly neighborhood corporation-run health food store. Pastry chefs laud their rich, creamy texture. But what can you really expect from a duck egg?

First of all, here are the general nutrition egg facts for duck eggs vs. chicken eggs.

Chicken Egg Facts (Large Egg, 50g)

Calories: 71

Total Fat: 5g

Cholesterol: 211mg

Sodium: 70mg

Total Carbohydrate: 0g

Protein: 6g

Duck Egg Facts (70g)

Calories: 130

Total Fat: 10g

Cholesterol: 619mg

Sodium: 102mg

Total Carbohydrate: 1g

Protein: 9g

What are the Benefits to Eating Duck Eggs?

Duck eggs stay fresher longer, due to their thicker shell.

Duck eggs are richer, with more albumen, which makes cakes and other pastries fluffier.

Duck eggs have more Omega-3 fatty acids.

People who cannot eat chicken eggs, due to allergies, can often eat duck eggs.

What About Nutrition?

I’ve read several articles on the nutrition of a duck egg. This article by Local Harvest claims duck eggs have twice the nutrients of chicken eggs. The information is debatable, though. When it comes down to the finer nutrients, such as Vitamin A, D, E, etc., duck eggs follow the same rule as chicken eggs: It depends on what the bird eats.

If you only allow your ducks to eat poultry food, the eggs will not be as healthy as if the ducks are allowed to eat plants like algae, spinach or grass. This is why eggs from backyard chickens are healthier than store-bought eggs. And this is how a farm-fresh duck egg can be healthier than an egg from ducks that don’t have a varied diet.

Duck Egg Fact FAQ

I’ve heard that duck eggs are alkaline. Is that true? I’ve heard this claim as well. As far as the duck egg itself: no, they’re not. The yolk is full of fat, and fat is an acid. Do they turn to alkaline in your body? So many health gurus claim they do, but I don’t know if enough research has been done on this topic to verify that.

Someone told me that duck eggs have no cholesterol. That person doesn’t know the nature of eggs very well, do they? All egg yolks have cholesterol. Duck eggs have three times the cholesterol of a chicken egg. If you love duck eggs but are concerned about your health, try making an omelet with one duck egg and two duck egg whites.

Do duck eggs taste like chicken eggs? Not exactly. Most fans of duck eggs describe them as richer and creamier. Some say the flavor is stronger, some say it’s lighter. The strength of flavor can often depend on the duck’s diet.

Where do I buy duck eggs, and are duck eggs expensive? If you’re near rural areas or know people with backyard flocks, wheedle them for a few eggs. Expect to pay more. If you go to a health food store, expect to pay a lot more. But if you keep ducks in your yard, expect to pay less. The food-to-egg ratio for the highest-laying ducks is even lower than that of a chicken.

How do I cook duck eggs? You cook them the same way you would cook a chicken egg. Because they have a lower water content than chicken eggs, you should be careful when frying them, as overcooking can lead to a rubbery egg. Because duck eggs do cook up fluffier, my favorite ways to use duck eggs are:

Cakes and pastries



Breads



Omelets



Custards and flans



Quiches

Sheryl’s Cream Puffs

These are excellent with duck eggs, but chicken eggs can be used as well. Be sure to keep the dollops small. They fluff up in the oven.

1C Water

1 Stick Butter

1C Flour

4 Eggs

Heat oven to 375°F. Bring the water and butter to a boil in a saucepan. Once the butter is melted, add the flour and stir until a ball is formed. Continue to stir the flour mixture until slightly cooled. Add eggs, one at a time, until each egg is fully incorporated into mixture. Place teaspoon-sized dollops onto ungreased cookie sheet. Bake in oven 30 to 45 minutes. Remove and slit immediately to release steam. Serve with whipped cream.

I hope you enjoyed these fascinating eggs facts, and who knows, maybe now you’ll be inspired to learn how to raise ducks if you’re not already. Here are some additional fascinating facts about ducks that may convince you! What would you add to this list of duck eggs vs. chicken eggs?

Originally published in 2013 and regularly vetted for accuracy.