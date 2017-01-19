Are you wishing for some blue eggs or different colored chicken eggs to add to your basket? Are you confused by the difference between Easter Egger chickens, Ameraucana chickens and Araucana chickens?

Here is a quick rundown on three of the most popular blue egg layer chicken breeds to help guide you through any confusion and help you be sure you know what you are ordering.

Araucanas are a fairly rare pure breed recognized by the APA since 1976. They most likely originated in Chile and are generally only sold by breeders here in the United States. They can prove difficult to hatch because the ear tuft gene (which is also the blue egg gene), is fatal to a developing embryo if inherited by both parents and will cause the chick to fail to hatch.

Araucanas come in five distinct colors including black, white, duckwing silver and golden. Araucanas all share these distinct traits: