3 Blue Egg Layers: Ameraucanas, Araucanas & Easter Egger Chickens
Wondering Which Chickens Lay Blue Eggs? Here are 3 Top Picks.
Are you wishing for some blue eggs or different colored chicken eggs to add to your basket? Are you confused by the difference between Easter Egger chickens, Ameraucana chickens and Araucana chickens?
Here is a quick rundown on three of the most popular blue egg layer chicken breeds to help guide you through any confusion and help you be sure you know what you are ordering.
Araucanas are a fairly rare pure breed recognized by the APA since 1976. They most likely originated in Chile and are generally only sold by breeders here in the United States. They can prove difficult to hatch because the ear tuft gene (which is also the blue egg gene), is fatal to a developing embryo if inherited by both parents and will cause the chick to fail to hatch.
Araucanas come in five distinct colors including black, white, duckwing silver and golden. Araucanas all share these distinct traits:
- Peacomb
- Ear tufts (this gene is lethal to developing chicks if inherited by both parents)
- Red earlobes
- Rumpless (no tail)
- Green or willow-colored legs
- Yellow foot bottoms
- Always lay blue eggs
Ameraucana chickens are also a pure breed recognized by the APA since 1984. They were most likely originally bred from South American blue egg laying breeds but were developed and standardized in the United States and are starting to be available from hatcheries as well as breeders. Ameraucanas come in eight distinct colors including, Blue, Black, White and Wheaten, which all share these distinct traits:
- Peacomb
- Muffs and beard
- Red earlobes
- Tail
- Blue legs
- White foot bottoms
- Always lay blue eggs
Easter Egger Chickens are not a recognized breed. They are a mixed breed of chickens, or hybrid chickens, that do possess the blue egg gene but don’t fully meet the breed specifications of either Araucanas or Ameraucanas. Most hatcheries that sell blue egg layers sell Easter Egger chickens. They can come in any color or combination of colors and share these traits:
- Any kind of comb
- Muffs/beard/ear tufts or none
- Any color earlobes
- Tail or tail-less
- Any color legs
- Any color foot bottoms
- Might lay blue eggs, but also sometimes lay green, tan, pink or even yellow
Originally published in 2013 and regularly vetted for accuracy.
Is there a health benefit to blue or green tinted eggs. People have reported to me that they have read of a difference in the cholesterol. Just curious!
This article is wrong. It says Ameraucanas “Always lay blue eggs”. That is wrong. The APA does say that they lay “blue” eggs however, Ameraucanas lay shades of green to blue. If you did a bit of research you would know this. All you have to do is look at either of the well known Ameraucana websites. You can even purchase an egg color chart showing the variety of egg colors, of which, only a few are “blue”. While “blue” eggs are the goal, that is not normally the case. Some breeders work on developing the “blue” egg and some work on developing the “breed standard”. Having both is very hard. Hopefully, one day, the APA will update their breed standard definition.
What chicken coop would u recommend ?