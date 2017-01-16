How to Start Raising Chickens For Eggs

More and more people, in both rural and urban areas, are starting to raise chickens. Raising chickens for eggs is a great family project and an easy way to be more self-sustainable. It’s often the first step toward starting a homestead, because you’re not eating the chickens — just their eggs, so you can name each of your chickens and treat them more as pets than livestock, before possibly diving into the animals-for-meat arena one day.

Best Chickens for Laying Eggs

Traditionally, the White Leghorn has been the breed of choice for commercial poultry egg farms. In addition to being a powerhouse layer, the breed is very slight and small, and therefore the feed conversion ratio (how much it costs to feed the chicken compared to how many eggs they produce) is very good and allows the commercial farms to maximize their profits.

However, Leghorns can be a bit flighty and skittish. A far more family-friendly breed is the Australorp. This gorgeous, large glossy black breed of chicken is related to the Buff Orpington, another very docile breed. In fact, the Australorp (Australian Orpington) holds the Guinness Book World Record for laying eggs. In the 1920’s, a “team” of six Australorps laid 1857 eggs in 365 days, averaging more than 309 eggs each that year. In the years following, several other Australorps broke that record, until one hen finally laid a whopping 364 eggs in 365 days!