Getting to Know Olive Egger Chickens
Cross Breeding Chickens Can Result in Popular Hybrid Breeds Like the Olive Egger
Cross-Breed: Olive Egger chicken
Origin: Olive Egger chickens are not a breed, per se, but a cross of two breeds — usually a blue egg layer and a dark brown egg layer. For example, when an Ameraucana hen’s egg is fertilized by a Marans rooster, the resulting chick will be an Olive Egger who will lay olive green eggs. The chick will hatch out of a blue egg, but it will inherit the traits of both parents. From the mating example above, Olive Egger chickens often take on the coloring of a Marans (black with feathered feet) and Ameraucana features (like puffy cheeks).
Egg Color: Olive green
Egg Size: Large
Laying Habits: 150-200 eggs would make a good year
Testimonial from an Olive Egger chicken owner: “I had really wanted to add some olive green eggs to my egg basket for a long time, and was concentrating more on the egg color than on the chicken breed itself, but now having raised Olive Egger chickens for several years, I can tell you that they are some of my favorite hens. Mine are a cross between a Black Ameraucana and a Black Copper Marans, so they’re solid black with the trademark Ameraucana cheek puffs, and one has the feathered feet of a Marans too! Unlike Marans who I find a bit standoffish, and Amerauanas which can be skittish, their offspring, the Olive Egger chicken, is a chatty, friendly hen who I think has retained some of the best qualities of each of their parents. My Olive Eggers are more consistent layers than my Ameraucanas, which is nice. They are extremely cold-hardy, but don’t seem overly bothered by heat either. They are on the smallish side, definitely more Amerauana-sized than Marans-sized, but their eggs are good-sized. They are fairly talkative chickens, but they tend to chatter quietly and rarely cluck loudly. They have been a wonderful addition to my backyard flock.” – Lisa Steele, from FreshEggsDaily.com
Comb: Varies
Popular Use: Eggs and meat
Varieties: None recognized, as this is not a standard breed
Temperament: Varies
Skin Color: Varies
Weight: Usually large, but varies based on breeding
It really isn’t an Olive Egger chicken if it is: Not a cross. Favaucanas, Ameraucanas, and Aruacanas have been known to lay greenish eggs from time to time, but are not considered Olive Egger chickens.
Originally published in 2016 as the May Breed of the Month and regularly vetted for accuracy.
