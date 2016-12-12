Poultry LIVE Q&A: Do’s and Don’ts of Chicken Accessories Ask Our Experts About the Safety of Products Like Chicken Swings Steph Merkle • December 12, 2016

Chicken sweaters, rooster collars, hen saddles—when it comes to chicken accessories, there are definite do’s, don’ts and even some gray areas. If you have questions about chicken accessories and equipment, join our live Q&A on Tuesday, December 13th. You’ll be able to interact directly with poultry pros and get expert tips on which chicken accessories and equipment are safe for your flock and which to avoid.

10-11 am (Pacific)

11 am – noon (Mountain)

12-1 pm (Central)

1-2 pm (Eastern)

How it works:

1) Enter a question into the feed for our panelists. This month’s theme is chicken accessories, but you can ask other poultry-related questions.

2) Feel free to join the other user threads and offer perspective alongside the panelists.

3) Can’t make the Q&A? Simply bookmark this page and come back to see answers to all the questions at a time that’s more convenient for you. We host our Q&A’s on the second Tuesday of every month from 1-2 PM ET.

Welcome!

Meet our Panelists:

Lisa Steele is a fifth-generation backyard chicken keeper and founder of the natural chicken keeping website Fresh Eggs Daily®. Lisa is also an author, gardener and aspiring herbalist, and lives on a small hobby farm in Maine.

Janet Garman runs a family homestead Timber Creek Farm, where she raises vegetables for her table and animals for fiber, eggs, meat and companionship. She is also the author of Chickens from Scratch.

Pam Freeman is the Digital Content Coordinator for Countryside Network, and writes for pamsbackyardchickens.com. Pam provides informed answers to reader questions via “Ask the Expert” and works with a team of contributing writers to bring first-hand stories to the online community.

Steph Merkle is the Countryside Online Editor, and leads the digital content strategy for CountrysideNetwork.com. She lives along the foothills of northern Colorado with her husband, two young kiddos and a feathered flock of Easter Eggers.

