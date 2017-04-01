Poultry Faverolle Chicken: April Breed of the Month Salmon Faverolle is a Popular Variety of This Muffed Threatened Heritage Breed Promoted by Tasty Worms Countryside Editorial • April 1, 2017

Breed of the Month: Faverolle chicken





Origin: The Faverolle is a composite breed originating from crosses of Houdans, Dorkings, and Asiatics. The Faverolle chicken breed takes its name from the village of Faverolles, located northeast of Paris, France. Faverolle chickens were primarily bred for utility. The production of heavy table poultry and winter eggs were the main objective of the French poultry keepers in establishing this breed.

Standard Description: Faverolle chickens are medium-sized, with deep compact bodies, feathered shanks and toes, and beards and muffs. They have five toes. Faverolle chickens are recognized as a standard breed by the American Poultry Association in two varieties: Salmon in 1914; White in 1981.

Conservation Status: Threatened

Varieties: Salmon, White

Egg Color, Size & Laying Habits:



Unlike other French breeds of poultry, Faverolles lay light brown tinted eggs (instead of white eggs).



• Light brown

• Medium to large

• 150-180 eggs per year

Temperament: Active, yet gentle — excellent sitters and mothers

“Salmon Faverolle chickens always catch my eye. I love the ‘muffy’ cheeks, the beard and the feathered feet. They also have five toes and a sweet, calm disposition. They’re a great breed to have if you’ve got kids!” – Pam Freeman, editor of Backyard Poultry magazine and owner of PamsBackyardChickens.com.

Coloring:

Salmon Faverolle: Beak is pinkish horn; eyes are reddish bay; shanks and toes are pinkish white. (Male): Head and hackle are straw. Beard, muffs, front of neck, breast, body, tails, and legs are black. Back is reddish brown laced with light brown changing to straw at saddle. Wings are black highlighted with straw and white. (Female): Beard and muffs are creamy white. Head, hackle, back, wings, tails are salmon-brown. Breast, body, and legs are creamy white. Skin is white.

White: Beak is pinkish horn, eyes are reddish bay; shanks and toes are pinkish white. Standard white plumage, including beard and muffs. Skin is white.

Comb: Single; of moderate size, straight and upright, evenly serrated, having five well-defined points, the front and rear shorter than the other three, fine in texture.

Weight: Cock (8 lbs.), Hen (6-1/2 lbs.), Cockerel (7 lbs.), Pullet (5-1/2 lbs.)

Popular Use: Eggs, meat, conservation, and show

