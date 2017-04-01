Poultry

Do Chickens Need A Rooster To Lay Eggs? – Chickens In A Minute Video

A Rooster is Must-Have for Fertilized Chicken Eggs

• April 1, 2017
Join Backyard Poultry magazine in our video series, Chickens in a Minute, as we answer frequently asked questions about how to raise a healthy backyard chicken flock. This week’s video addresses a question many new chicken owners have, do chickens need a rooster to lay eggs?

  

The short answer is no. If you’re just looking for eggs to eat and some nice yard pets, hens minus the rooster can provide you with plenty of farm-fresh eggs without a single crow to wake you up in the morning.

But don’t discount that rooster too fast. A rooster in your flock does have many benefits. If you want chicks, a rooster is a must-have to get fertilized chicken eggs. If you’d like some protection from chicken predators, a rooster’s the guy you need. Plus, nothing beats a rooster for sheer beauty and can be a great addition, assuming your neighbors allow it.

No one should be embarrassed by asking, do chickens need a rooster to lay eggs? You didn’t always know the answer to this question. I will tell you that this is the most commonly asked question that we get at Backyard Poultry, so know that you’re not alone when you ask, do chickens need a rooster to lay eggs?

 

