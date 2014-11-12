Poultry 3 of The Best Dual-Purpose Chicken Breeds Try Rhode Island Red Chickens if You Want an Exceptional Dual-Purpose Breed Rhonda Crank • November 12, 2014

The best dual-purpose chicken breeds are important on the homestead because they produce both meat and eggs. Breed choice is one of those topics that every chicken keeper has definite feelings about. Breed is just as important to consider as the location, style, and construction of your coop and yard. The climate you live in affects your choice of breed for your area since some breeds do better in colder climates than others. If you don’t want to butcher your chickens for meat, then you wouldn’t be concerned about the best dual-purpose chicken breeds. We try to raise or produce as much for ourselves as we can, so owning chickens that are dual-purpose birds makes sense for us.

One time I was sharing about the chicken breeds we have here on the farm and the way we feed them. A lady in the group asked a question about my breed selections. As I was answering her, a man said, “I am sick and tired of hearing people talk about the ‘old timers’ and how they did things. We don’t have the same birds or feed they did.”

I must admit he took me back a little. In my best southern voice, I replied, “Well, bless your heart.” Being from the south, he understood exactly what I meant! The truth is, when we choose heritage or rare breeds, we are carrying on the preservation of the very same breeds that many of our ancestors had. I have two breeds that my grandmother had and yes, I do feed them like she did. She did not have GMOs, or organic vs non-organic to be concerned about like I do, but what feed I do buy is non-GMO, organic feed.

That being said, what are the best dual-purpose chicken breeds and why? Remember, these are my choices and I don’t mean to leave out your favorite girls!

Best Dual-Purpose Chicken Breeds: The Black Australorp

The Black Australorp ties for my favorite of the best dual-purpose chicken breeds. I love this friendly bird as did my grandmother. It set a record for egg laying—364 eggs out of 365 days! This breed is one of the best setters and mothers I have ever had and the rooster is very watchful and protective of the flock. This bird will dress out between 5-8 pounds depending on whether it is a cockerel or hen. They start laying large brown eggs at around 5 months and I find them to be the best winter layers. Their ALBC (American Livestock Breeds Conservancy) status is “recovering.”

Best Dual-Purpose Chicken Breeds: The Speckled Sussex

This bird ties with the Black Australorp as my favorite. The Speckled Sussex chicken is beautiful and friendly. The roosters are colorful and very protective and watchful. The hens lay large light brown to beige eggs. They will dress out between 7-9 pounds depending on whether it’s a cockerel or hen. They will start laying at around 5 months old and barely slow down in the winter. Their ALBC status is “recovering.”

Best Dual-Purpose Chicken Breeds: The Rhode Island Red

My grandmother also raised Rhode Island Red chickens. I am so glad I added this breed to my flock. They are awesome egg layers and dress out between 6-8 pounds depending on if it’s a cockerel or hen. To me, they start to lay a little earlier than the others, but only by a week or two. They lay well in the winter too. While they are a heritage breed developed here in the United States, in Rhode Island, they are not a rare breed as the other two are.

I am sure you have different thoughts and feelings about the breeds you choose. Like my grandfather taught me, “There are as many ways of getting a farm job done as there are farmers. Ya gotta be willing to listen, help, and learn from ’em, even it’s just to see what not to do.”

That’s just what we’re trying to do, share and learn from one another. What breeds do you have and why? Would you choose them again? What breeds are your favorite and why? Be sure to leave a comment below!

Originally published in 2014 and regularly vetted for accuracy.