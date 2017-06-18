Poultry How to Keep Chickens Cool in Summer — Chickens In A Minute Video Learn How to Keep Chickens Cool in Summer Heat Promoted by Fowl Play Products Pam Freeman • June 18, 2017

Join Backyard Poultry magazine in our video series, Chickens In A Minute, as we answer frequently asked questions about how to raise a healthy backyard chicken flock. This video explores how to keep chickens cool in summer. With summer heat upon us, this is a must do. There’s nothing we can do to stop the heat, but we can help our chickens beat the heat.

First, it’s important to know how chickens cool themselves. Do chickens sweat? Nope. Instead, they spread their wings and lift their feathers to let heat escape. They also pant and they can vibrate their throat muscles which lets warm moisture evaporate.

In hot weather, chickens look for an undisturbed shady, cool spot to rest. We can provide these spaces through garden plantings, awnings, umbrellas, whatever it takes.

Water is crucial. Adding more waterers, keeping them filled and locating them in shady spots is helpful. Adding ice to the water hits the spot. And, a shallow pool of water, where chickens can stand, helps keep them cool.

Make sure your chicken coop is well ventilated by leaving windows open and having a fan running to increase air movement.

Keeping your birds comfortable and undisturbed will help them avoid heat stress and enjoy the summer.

