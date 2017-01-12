Poultry Chicken Run Pictures: Best Chicken Coop Inspirations Of 2016 These Are No Orindary Chicken Pens and Runs! Backyard Poultry Contributor • January 12, 2017

Chicken run pictures are the best! They inspire us, they inform us, and they help educate us as to what can be done when building a chicken coop for our beloved backyard chickens. We took some of the best chicken run and coops from 2016 and compiled them together – along with some great chicken run pictures – for your inspiration. Ready to start building your own backyard chicken coop? Find out how others have created fabulous housing for their birds.

Chicken Run Pictures: A Repurposed, Refurbished Coop

By Rebekah Nordstrom, Arizona

My four backyard chickens, Luna, Inga, Mildred and Ruby, were born on March 14 (Pi Day), 2016! Last summer, I began to collect refuse-building materials that I would encounter while on my morning run. Flagstaff has a monthly bulk pickup program, and each month, curbs can be a treasure trove of very useful materials that are heading to the landfill.

When I would spy useful items while running, I would remember the location, then after the run, drive back to load up my car. If the material was light enough, and near to my house, I would just run home with it. I must have been a sight to behold, running down the street with two-by-fours under each arm. The result is that 95 percent of my coop is made from salvaged materials. Even the screws are from a demolished deck. I had to purchase some hardware wire and some clasps; otherwise, the wood, paint, metal roof, windows and doors are all found materials. Because I saved so much money on materials, I was able to install the solar Chicken Pullet automatic door, and there is a roof herb garden over the coop.

My coop sits on two layers of buried chicken wire. The other sides are secured with hardware wire. Coop dimensions are the size of interior doors. I kept finding fantastic doors in the trash!

When we built the roof herb garden, we constructed the window from an old shower door and double-paned it. The doorknob holes provide the natural ventilation, and the egg door is an old drawer front, with an access door from an old entertainment cabinet. The nest boxes are old desk drawer boxes.

The run door is constructed from two doors that were in appalling condition. We salvaged the good bits, and cut it down to fit.

The coop siding (cedar) was left at a building site. Trim pieces, I believe, are tongue and groove interior paneling, and beautiful.

The jungle gym is an old deck post. I painted sand into the top platform for traction.

Interior and exterior paint are left over from various painting and staining projects (Editor: Make sure they are nontoxic and all-weather, as some chickens will peck and eat paint chips.) The desk chair mat under the coop roost makes for easy cleaning. The coop is lightly insulated with old sweaters and underpants.

Rebekah Nordstrom is an oil painter who lives and loves in the beautiful mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona. Learn more about Rebekah Nordström Artworks by emailing her at rebekahnordstrom@gmail.com.

Originally published in the December 2016/January 2017 issue of Backyard Poultry magazine.

Chicken Run Pictures: The Fuzzy Chicken Farm

By Jennifer Etheridge-Robertson, Texas

Photos Courtesy of Jennifer Etheridge

Walter (aka Pete) and Jennifer Robertson are happy to have completed the fourth and final, “Tiny House Chicken Coop.”

Pete is a retired commercial builder and project manager. Jennifer retired from the sewing notions and fabric industry. Pete’s creative designs and expertise and Jennifer’s experience in fabric and interior design work hand in hand. Sometimes it is almost dangerous when the wheels begin to turn! These two spent seven years remodeling an old farmhouse they call home, including the tiny houses for their birds surrounding the property. The property is hilly and heavily wooded, which is perfect for keeping the birds cool in the extreme Texas heat (along with the help of fans).

These two senior citizens enjoy showing their birds in the American Poultry Association shows and making new friends. It is like a family reunion to visit at the poultry shows with so many experienced and fun people, they said. It isn’t about the winning or losing — it is the chance to share and show dedication to their breeds. They strive to improve their birds and encourage future generations by mentoring them.

They added: “Thanks to all of the artists whose amazing posters added such beauty to this coop!”

Read more about their adventures at fuzzychickens.com.

Originally published in the October/November 2016 issue of Backyard Poultry.

Chicken Run Pictures: The Coolest Coops of 2016

First Place:

The Hen’s Bed and Breakfast

Lyndia Decker, Arkansas

This is the hand-built log cabin we call “The Hen’s Bed and Breakfast.” We notched each log and built this cabin, log by log. We put on a tin roof and roosting bars inside with baskets for laying. It’s the perfect chicken house for our backyard chickens! I have the sweetest chicks ever.

The Update: We are currently adding another addition to the back of the coop to accommodate my new six baby chickens and two ducks. My ducks were raised with the chickens, and they sleep, eat and live with them. They refuse to live in their pond, and are the first ones in the coop at night. My chickens just think they are adopted chickens from another flock, and are really funny-looking chickens.

Second place:

Coop Saloon

Lindsey Brian, Ontario, Canada

It’s our Wild West-themed coop. The coop was our first carpentry project. We had no idea how to build a chicken coop, but we learned quickly! It is a 6-foot by 8-foot winterized coop that currently houses 11 laying hens. As you can see from the chicken run pictures, we have a variety of recycled evergreen trees in there for the girls to play in.

Third Place:

Reclaimed Garden Coop

Denise Krainock, California

I built this coop using mostly reclaimed and repurposed materials. The only items purchased were the cement, wire and the four main posts. We were tearing out an old corral and used the lumber for the main structure, the window and door was from an old house. I also repurposed some old PCA crates (Poultrymen’s Cooperative Association) into nesting boxes. It’s been a great coop for a small backyard flock, and I even have had four batches of chicks born in it.

Originally published in the August/September 2016 issue of Backyard Poultry magazine.

Chicken Run Pictures: A National Coop

By Sarah Burgun, Macedonia, Ohio

A year ago, I caught the chicken bug and wouldn’t stop talking about getting a backyard chicken coop. After a lot of research into my city’s ordinances and convincing of my husband, Dale, I concluded that we could have chickens — with a few guidelines.

We checked into what kind of chickens would be a good combination of the friendly personality I wanted and the good egg production my husband wanted. Soon after, we visited our local Tractor Supply a few times to gather more information, price things out and check out the chicks! My husband built a wooden brooder box from material we already had and cleared a spot in our dining room for the girls. We brought six lovely pullets home and spent the first few weeks getting to know them and handling them to encourage imprinting. We named them Linda the lap chicken, Jessie, Flo (aka Floppy), Alice, Pat and Betty. The story of how Flo became Floppy is for another time.

Meanwhile, we started to scour the internet for chicken run pictures, ideas, videos, commentary and design elements perfect for our coop. My husband is a very handy guy with a lot of tools, so he started to sketch out and lay dimensions to his plans. He considered things like pitch of the roof, size of the main door, size and mechanism for the pop door, external nesting box for easy egg collection, large back door and vinyl floor in coop for easy cleaning, ceiling height enough to stand in, roof ventilation, electricity, insulation, heat, ergonomically friendly perches made from trees, windows with screens for ventilation, a fully enclosed run for year round and safe outside access, an additional fenced in paddock area and many, many more features I’m too excited to remember.

Best of all, 100 percent of the wood, except for the six pieces of treated lumber that would touch the ground and the T11 siding, was reclaimed lumber from where my husband works. They get materials and products in large wood shipping crates, often with rigid insulation inside. He dismantled in excess of 12 crates to reuse the wood and insulation for the coop. Much of the hardware, including latches, nails and screws, we already had. We found 100 feet of fencing on clearance that we used in combination with hardware cloth to enclose the entire coop. There was even enough material left over to build a matching picnic table, and we finished it off with just the perfect color scheme inspired by the national park look!

Originally published in the June/July 2016 issue Backyard Poultry magazine.

Chicken Run Pictures: Cooper’s Roost

Photos And Story By Lacy Cooper

Our Cooper’s Roost is built entirely from scratch by my husband, Greg Cooper, using spare rough-cut wood left over from renovating our 100-year-old barn. The coop measures 4-feet by 8-feet, with three roosts, two nest boxes and a linoleum droppings board for easy cleaning. There is an interior locking screen door, so the solid outer door can be left open to allow for extra ventilation on warm days, which our Alabama birdies really seem to appreciate! The run is 6-feet by 8-feet surrounded by half-inch hardware cloth. I made colorful grit and calcium dispensers and mounted them inside the run for a touch of practical whimsy. The roof is corrugated tin.

Originally published in the April/May 2016 issue Backyard Poultry magazine.

Chicken Run Pictures: A Remodeled Coop

By Dottie Fumea

My husband, Ray, and I have been raising a few chickens since 2012. I wanted to start with a new flock this year and raise them from newborn chicks. What fun they have been! We have three black Australorps, two Buff Orpingtons and three Plymouth Rocks.

My son-in-law, Keith Highfield, loves to build, so he and my husband remodeled our chicken coop. It is so practical and efficient. I can now walk in to clean, feed, water and sit with my chickens. They built an overhang that encompasses the entire coop. Everything stays nice and dry. My husband loves the back part so well, he asked if he could park his lawn mower under the roof. How could I turn him down?

Originally published in the February/March 2016 issue of Backyard Poultry magazine.