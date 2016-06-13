Livestock Sheep Breeds for Fiber, Meat or Dairy Raising Dorset Sheep for Multipurpose Use Janet Garman • June 13, 2016

There are numerous sheep breeds in the world and raising sheep serves many purposes. Some sheep breeds lend themselves to provide the whole range of products, Rambouillet sheep, Dorset sheep and some other sheep breeds are good providers of wool fiber, lambs, milk, and eventually, meat. Spinning, weaving, knitting, crocheting and felting are ways to use the wool fleece for making garments, cloth and bags. The skins or pelts are used for rugs and bed coverings.

Sheep fiber from breeds such as Merino and Border Leceister, have very different wool fiber. The breeds differ in the staple length of the wool, the diameter of the individual strands and the color. With all the breeds of sheep available, knowing your purpose for raising sheep is extremely important. Choosing from all the sheep breeds for your small farm should start with your primary purpose in mind. Are you raising sheep primarily for fiber, meat or breeding stock. Additionally, some breeders enjoy showing their sheep in breed shows, for conformation and type.

Learning as much as possible about sheep emergencies like sheep bloat, hoof diseases, and worming practices is also very important. When raising sheep you want to have a lot of practical knowledge to help get started. Part of the information you will need when raising sheep is how the fleece is used.

Sheep Breeds Primarily Raised for Fleece or Fiber

While any breed of sheep raised for fleece may be genetically better at growing wool than meat, all breeds can be used for meat. Lambs especially, may provide added income when you don’t need any more wethers or rams in the flock. The reverse is true also. Most meat sheep breeds will also grow wool. An important factor to understand when choosing breeds for wool production is staple length and micron count. Understanding these terms will help you determine if the wool is going to be useful to you for handcrafts.

The micron count number refers to the diameter of a wool fiber from a sample of wool. The lower the number, the finer the wool. Generally, fibers with low micron counts such as Merino are used for clothing. Wool with higher micron counts such as the fiber from Suffolk sheep will be used for felting, rug fiber and other non-clothing uses. The staple number refers to the length and strength of the fleece. Staple classification will determine how the fleece is used for machine spinning or hand spinning. Short staple length might only be good for felting.

Merino Sheep – A Spanish breed with superior, fine quality wool. The wool has a range for micron count of 17 – 22 microns and a staple length between 2.5 and 4 inches. Rambouillet– Developed from Spanish Merino and used extensively in the western United States in large sheep flocks. This breed is large boned and tall. The Rambouillet have a long life expectancy. Micron count – 19 to 24. Staple length 2.5 to 4 inches. Cormo – An Australian breed brought to the United States in 1976. Cormo sheep have a fine wool with a micron count between 17 and 23. The Staple length is 2.5 to 4 inches. White wool. Finn or Finnish Landrace – Imported from Finland in the 1960’s, the breed is mostly white although some colored sheep can be found in the breed. The staple length is fairly long, measuring 3 to 6 inches. The micron count is 17 to 23.