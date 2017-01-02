Lifestyle DIY Baking Soda Toothpaste Recipe Natural Toothpaste Recipes Without Common Toxins Rhonda Crank • January 2, 2017

Several years ago we removed toxins, chemicals, GMOs and processed foods from our home. Finding replacements for health and beauty products, like a homemade baking soda toothpaste recipe, was a challenge. There’s been a lot of trial and error as well as many hours of research put into discovering homemade products that work as well as commercial products and usually even better. We’ll share natural toothpaste recipe options to make it easier for you.

So exactly what’s in commercial toothpaste that would cause anyone to remove it from their healthcare regime? There are several ingredients in most every toothpaste I don’t want my family members to have in their bodies.

The first one is SLS – Sodium Laurel sulfate. SLS irritates the eyes and skin. It’s toxic to our organs and our neuro and endocrine systems. It’s used in soaps, toothpastes, and many other products as a foaming agent.

The chemical most people identify with toothpaste is fluoride. During World War II, fluoride was used by Hitler’s Germany to poison people they considered undesirable. Fluoride has been shown to cause reproductive, brain and developmental problems especially related to the endocrine system. It also contributes to bone deficiencies and lower IQs. We’ve been told for so long that fluoride is necessary to prevent cavities that we don’t research for ourselves.

Soy lecithin from GMO soybeans and the xylitol from GMO corn are also ingredients for concern.

Glycerin coats the teeth preventing them from remineralizing. We have to learn to read our labels. Glycerin is found in almost every toothpaste labeled as healthy. Glycerin isn’t toxic and I use it in other beauty aids. I just don’t want it coating my teeth and causing damage.

Of course these are not all of the ingredients that raise my eyebrows in concern. They are just the most prominent to me. Even if avoiding these chemicals isn’t part of your lifestyle, there’s also the cost to consider. While purchasing the ingredients for your recipe may be more upfront cost than a tube of toothpaste, they will last longer and the product will be significantly cheaper per ounce.

Homemade Baking Soda Toothpaste Recipe

2/3 cup baking soda

1 tsp fine sea salt

10-15 drops peppermint extract or favorite flavor

Filtered water (add a little at time to achieve desired consistency)

In a small bowl or jelly jar, combine your baking soda and sea salt. Add extract. Add the filtered water a little at a time until you get the consistency you want. This recipe yields the equivalent of a 5.8 oz tube. When you’re ready to clean your choppers, wet your toothbrush, scoop out the amount you want and brush.

Using natural toothpastes will feel different the first week or so. Once you’re used to them, you’ll enjoy the cleanliness and oral health you feel and see.

I feel it’s important to use natural baking soda as well. *Please remember, when purchasing essential oils for health and beauty aides, you must purchase therapeutic grade oils. Essential oils for fragrance uses are not equivalent to therapeutic grade oils.* Herbs and essential oils also play a major role in natural cold remedies and the treatment of other ailments.

Earthy Paste for your Teeth

(I like this toothpaste very much.)

2 tablespoons bentonite clay (Draws toxins out of the body through the mucous membranes.)

2 – 4 tablespoons distilled water

3 drops of tea tree oil

10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil (Or wintergreen or spearmint; just whichever flavor you prefer.)

1/8 tsp of unrefined sea salt

4-6 drops of liquid stevia (Optional – I don’t use it.)

Instructions:

Start by combining the clay with 2 Tablespoons of water in a glass or ceramic bowl. Mix well using a wooden or plastic spoon. You should never use any metal bowls or utensils when working with bentonite clay. Next, add tea tree oil, stevia (if desired), and peppermint essential oil. Combine well. Add sea salt, mixing well and taste. Adjust the flavor by adding more Stevia, mint oils, or water. Add one drop at a time. You can always add more, but you can’t take it back. It will take 48 to 72 hours for the flavors to be well blended. You may want to wait until then to adjust the flavors. You can store your toothpaste in a glass jar with a lid.

If you forget to put the lid on, the toothpaste will dry out. You can rehydrate it by adding 1 tsp of water at a time and mixing well until you get your desired consistency.

When you’re ready to brush you teeth, wet your toothbrush and dip it into the jar. Brush as usual. Again, this will be a totally different experience from commercial toothpaste. If you don’t want everyone sharing the same jar, you can always divide it into smaller containers so that everyone has his or her own.

Easy Homemade Coconut Oil Toothpaste

(Our toothpaste of choice.)

6 tablespoons of coconut oil (I use organic expeller pressed.)

6 tablespoons of baking soda

20-30 drops of essential oil (optional) We like the minty, refreshing feeling of peppermint oil (there are so many wonderful peppermint plant uses!)

In a small bowl, combine coconut oil, baking soda, and essential oil of choice. Mix well and transfer to a small glass jar with a lid. I like to use a jelly jar.

When working with coconut oil, remember it solidifies at temperatures below 75°F and liquefies at temperatures above 75°. If the oil and baking soda separate, stir well before brushing. Like with the other recipes, you may want to give everyone his or her own jar. You might also enjoy learning how to make soap with coconut oil.

Homemade Remineralizing Toothpaste

1/3 cup bentonite clay

1/4 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/4 teaspoon unrefined sea salt

1/2 teaspoon dry stevia (optional)

15-25 drops peppermint essential oil (or essential oil of your flavor choice)

Instructions:

Place the bentonite clay in a glass or ceramic bowl. Boil your water and add the coconut oil. Stir until the coconut was melted. Add the boiling water and oil mixture to the clay. Using a hand wand mixer, mix until thoroughly blended. Now add the rest of your ingredients and mix well. Store in a jar with a lid.

Remember that coconut oil solidifies at temperatures above 75°F and liquefies at temperatures below 75°F. If it’s melted, be sure to stir well before use. If it solidifies, no worries. Just dip a little bit onto your toothbrush and brush as usual.

You know me, I’d never want to leave out my Pack. It’s important to remember that human toothpaste is poisonous to dogs because of fluoride. You could use any of the above. Just be sure they have a jar dedicated for your pets. Or you can use this recipe.

Doggie Toothpaste

1 tablespoon beef or chicken broth. You can use homemade stock or bouillon. This is to make it taste tempting.

2 tablespoons baking soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup coconut oil

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well. Keep in a glass jar with a lid. Dip your doggie toothbrush into the paste and brush as usual.

If you’ve ever brushed your dog’s teeth then you know this can be a challenging task. This toothpaste smells like a treat. I guess it tastes like one too because it seems to make the chore easier.

I’ve read that vets recommend brushing your dog’s teeth daily. I have to confess this is just not part of our lifestyle. An occasional brushing is what we do.

So now you have four natural toothpaste recipes. Do you have a favorite homemade toothpaste recipe? Feel free to contact me with any questions you may have. I will do all I can to help.

Safe and Happy Journey,

Rhonda and The Pack

Originally published in 2015 and regularly vetted for accuracy.