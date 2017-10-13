Lifestyle A Tasty Baked Dog Treat Recipe One of the Healthiest Treats for the Dogs You Love Erin Phillips • October 13, 2017

Your pups will be sure to love this baked dog treat recipe, whether they are livestock guardian dogs or family pets. This all-natural baked dog treat recipe is packed with antioxidant-rich ingredients, including flaxseed, cinnamon, and blueberries. Antioxidants can be especially beneficial for dogs with eye and skin problems, allergies, illnesses like cancer or just old achy joints. You can read more specifics on antioxidants for dogs on the website Natural Dog Health Remedies.

Flaxseed, coconut oil, and egg are all sources of healthy fats, which will leave your dog’s coat shiny and smooth. As long as your dog doesn’t have an egg allergy, you can also give him an egg/day in his food for a beautiful coat. We had a dog with terrible itchy, dry skin who was always scratching and shedding white flakes everywhere. We started giving him an egg with his breakfast and now he has a lovely coat and hardly ever scratches.

Cinnamon contains anti-inflammatory properties, which may help an aging dog that is experiencing irritated joints or muscles. Even the best farm dogs eventually age and need some extra care, especially if they have served your farm and family well through the years. We have an old mutt who has been a wonderful dog for our family. She has gotten creaky in the last couple years; it is obviously more difficult for her to get around. I give her a couple of these treats a day and I notice a little sparkle in her step! You can’t cure old age but she seems to be a little more comfortable.

Blueberry Cinnamon Baked Dog Treat Recipe

1/4 cup flax seed, ground

2/3 cup oatmeal, ground

1 cup blueberries

2 cups whole-wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt

1 egg

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

Cooking spray

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spray two cookie sheets with cooking spray.

Put your flax seed in a food processor or coffee grinder and process it until it resembles flour. Or buy ground flax seed.

Add the oatmeal to the food processor and grind it up into flour as well. Then empty out most of it into a bowl or stand mixer, leaving just a tablespoon or so behind in the food processor.

Next, chop up your blueberries in the food processor. The little bit of flour you left behind will help you scoop out all your blueberries with ease. Leave the blueberries in the processor for now.

In your bowl or mixer, add the whole-wheat flour and cinnamon then stir the dry ingredients to mix them.

Now add in the blueberries, yogurt, and egg. Melt your coconut oil and add it in as well.

Use your mixer or a spoon to stir the dough until it begins to hold together. You can add a touch of water if the dough seems too dry.

Once it’s mixed, scoop out a fistful of dough and roll it into a ball between your hands. Flour your countertop well so it won’t stick, then flour the top of your dough. Use a rolling pin to roll it to about ¼ inch thick.

Cut out dog treats with a small cookie cutter and put them on prepared cookie sheets. I usually have enough treats to fill two full sheets, with the treats very close together.

Bake for 16 to 20 minutes then remove and let them cool on the counter.

Once cooled, refrigerate and store in an airtight container or Ziploc bag. They will stay good for several weeks.

NOTE: If your dogs are allergic to eggs, try using applesauce instead of an egg. Start with two tablespoons and add more as you mix until you get a workable texture.

I hope you and your dogs will enjoy this baked dog treat recipe as much as our family does.

What natural remedies do you use with your pets? Do you have a great way to treat a dog paw pad injury or a natural way to repel fleas and ticks? Share your tricks with us!