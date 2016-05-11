Lifestyle 6 Kombucha Benefits for Your Health Learn How to Make Kombucha for its Many Health Benefits Rhonda Crank • May 11, 2016

It seems kombucha benefits are talked about across the media. Kombucha has been called the “Immortal Health Elixir.” It’s mentioned in records dating 2,000 years ago. When we consider kombucha benefits, it’s no wonder.

A colony of yeast and bacteria are in charge of starting the fermentation process when combined with sugar. The sugar can be of any source; cane sugar, fruit juice or honey. I prefer kombucha made with raw honey. The bacteria and yeast combination involved in the making of kombucha is called a SCOBY (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast). You can purchase these at many health food stores or online. Kombucha can be made at home or bought ready-made. I’m learning to make it now, but have always bought it ready-made at my local health food store.

Once kombucha goes through the fermentation process, it becomes a carbonated beverage. It can be made of green tea, but black tea is the base of choice for most kombucha. The Journal of Food Microbiology published an article confirming the probiotic properties of kombucha.

Kombucha benefits contribute to our health and healing because of its detoxification, energizing, antioxidant and immune-boosting properties. Many of the health benefits of kombucha come from the higher concentrations of acetic, lactic and gluconic acids found in it. Many people have learned to make kombucha at home because of its health benefits. Learning how to dehydrate foods and use dehydrated food recipes is also a good idea for health maintenance.

While there are many kombucha benefits, let’s talk about the six main ones.

1) Digestion

Free radicals create catastrophe in the digestive system. The antioxidant properties of kombucha contribute directly to helping your body counteract these destructive devils. As we’ve already said, kombucha benefits are often discussed first in relation to its high probiotic and enzyme levels.

It’s also noted kombucha benefits are used to prevent and treat stomach ulcers and leaky bowels. Some participants have reported results better than drugs prescribed for ulcers, GERD and heartburn. Maintaining a healthy gut by keeping candida yeast populations in check is an invaluable kombucha benefit. Its live probiotics help the intestine repopulate the healthy bacteria in the gut which leaves no room for candida.

2) Detoxification

Kombucha counteracts liver cell toxicity. In one study, in spite of being exposed to toxins, the liver cells were shielded from oxidative stress injuries and maintained their physiology. Oxidative stress is known to play a major role in liver and inflammatory diseases.

3) Energy

Kombucha’s ability to invigorate is credited to iron and B vitamins released when black tea is fermented. Caffeine may be credited as well, but there’s only a small amount of caffeine in kombucha. Kombucha benefits help those who regularly consume it to stay energized. This is done at the cellular level by chelation. As the iron is taken up by the blood cells, the hemoglobin increases which in turn increases the oxygen supply which causes energizing of the cells … a circular, natural process.

4) Immune System Support

The effect of kombucha benefits on the immune system is seen in the way it helps the body’s own immune system fight and destroy free radicals. Scientists believe certain antioxidants and vitamin C present in kombucha are the reasons it protects against cell damage. In addition to cell protection, kombucha benefits include protection against inflammatory diseases, tumors, and suppression of the immune system from free radicals and inflammation. Probiotics found in kombucha contribute to immune system health as well. This is also the reason many people use kombucha as one of their natural cold remedies.

5) Joint Health

Kombucha can help prevent and repair joint damage. This health drink is loaded with glucosamines, which we know raise synovial hyaluronic acid generation. This prevents arthritic pain and supports the preservation of collagen which is necessary to the proper functioning of your joints.

6) Cancer Prevention

Kombucha is valuable for the prevention of and healing from cancer. One study demonstrated glucaric acid found in kombucha reduced the danger of cancer in people. Drinking kombucha at least once a day has been a part of many people’s fight against cancer.

Is Kombucha Without Side Effects?

As with all life, moderation is the key and there are some risks involved in most things. There are potential side effects and reactions. People who have compromised immune systems secondary to disease process should be careful in making their own kombucha.

Special care should be taken to prevent bacterial contamination. By practicing what we should be, we can achieve quality kombucha at home. Do this by sterilizing your equipment, working in a clean environment and using organic, high-quality ingredients.

There have been a few reported cases of stomach upset and allergic reaction to kombucha. If you have stomach ulcers, heartburn or any susceptibility to acidic foods use with caution as kombucha is acidic. This may seem a contradiction because it helps heal these conditions, but everybody is different. Introduce your body to kombucha benefits a small amount at a time and build up to your desired dose. Doing this will allow you to determine any contraindications. Allergic reactions are not to the kombucha itself, but rather to some ingredient in the kombucha, always read the ingredient list when you purchase ready-made kombucha.

It’s been suggested, because of the rapid results of kombucha benefits, you may want to begin drinking kombucha small amounts at a time. If you want to add it to your health regime this way, start with 8 ounces a day and every couple of days increase the amount until you’re drinking what you want.

While kombucha benefits have not been examined to any great degree in pregnant women, it does contain small amounts of caffeine and alcohol from black tea fermentation. If you are a diabetic, you will want to track your blood sugar if you consume kombucha due to these same reasons.

Did you know you can even make fermented chicken feed?

Do you enjoy the many kombucha benefits? What’s your favorite flavor? Mine is mango kombucha. Yum!

Safe and Happy Journey,

Rhonda and The Pack