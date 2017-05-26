Lifestyle Growing and Canning Green Beans Home Canned Green Bean Varieties are a Winter Staple in our Household Gail Damerow • May 26, 2017



Canning green beans grown in your own garden is easy. They are a winter staple because they’re easy to grow, easy to can, and go well with nearly any meal.

My Favorite Varieties

The first consideration in deciding how to grow green beans is to decide which varieties to grow. Every gardener has their own favorite varieties.

Most beans grown these days are snap beans, rather than string beans. Snap beans are sometimes called stringless beans because they lack the stringy fibers that in the old days had to be removed from each individual bean pod — a time-consuming chore that was often accomplished on the back porch by two or more destringers while they shared the latest news or gossip. Although snap beans don’t need to be destrung, a lot of folks still call them string beans.

Among snap beans, you have a choice between bush varieties and pole varieties. Pole beans take up less garden space because they wind themselves upward on poles, fences, or other supports. If you let them, they will grow so high you need a ladder to pick them. They also mature over a longer period of time, which is ideal if you want to pick and serve them fresh. Pole bean fans also claim they taste “beanier”.

Bush beans don’t grow as tall as pole beans, therefore don’t require support, but they take up more garden space. They mature quicker than pole beans, and over a shorter period of time. They are therefore ideal for freezing or canning. Because they’re easier to grow and may be harvested in sufficient quantities to can, I prefer to grow bush beans over pole beans.

I have three favorite bush varieties, which I alternate in order to save seed from each crop. For canning, I prefer Venture, which is one of the highest yielding bush beans.

For pickling, I prefer Nash. The pods are uniformly straight, making them easy to pack upright into half-pint jars for pickling. The straightness also makes them easier to French (see below). Nash tends to suffer less than other beans in warm weather, so they are ideal for growing here in Tennessee where the typical spring turns rapidly into hot summer.

For eating fresh, nothing beats Bountiful Bush, which matures slightly more rapidly than the other two varieties. The slightly flattened pods have an exotic flavor when steamed fresh from the garden. When canned they taste about the same as Venture.

Planting Bush Beans

Bush beans need full sun, meaning a minimum of 6 hours a day of direct sunlight. In the spring, they may be planted as soon as the soil temperature reaches 65°F and will produce beans in about 55 days.

In the fall, they should be planted no later than two months before the first expected frost date. Bush beans grown in spring will have a higher yield, but those grown in the fall usually are of better quality.

In our garden, we plant the seeds about 1-inch deep and about 4 inches apart. In about a week the sprouts start poking through the soil, and in about two weeks they’ll be tall enough to side dress with compost. From then on, it’s just a matter of watering often enough to keep the soil evenly moist, plus hoeing weeds until the bean plants grow tall enough to shade out new weed growth.

You can expect to get about 30 pounds of beans from two 30-foot rows growing side by side. For ultimate tenderness, beans for canning should be harvested before they begin to bulge with seeds. When bent, they should break with a snap — which is why they are called snap beans.

Canning Green Beans

When the first beans emerge and are ready for harvest, I don’t need to think twice about how to cook snap beans. I steam them for about five minutes — just enough to cook them through, but still have some crunch. I then toss them with melted butter and a few squirts of soy sauce.

When the main harvest comes in, my husband and I work together to can them. Venture and Bountiful Bush beans are cut into 1-inch lengths and canned with water and salt. Canning green beans require the use of a pressure canner. If you aren’t familiar with pressure canning or need a refresher, you can find information on safe canning of beans at the National Center for Home Food Preservation. If you use vinegar instead of salted water, such as in a recipe for three-bean salad, the beans may be processed in a boiling water canner.

Our Nash beans are either Frenched or pickled. Frenching simply means slicing the beans lengthwise into several thin strips. You can do it with a knife, which is a tedious job, or you can use a simple and inexpensive gadget called a green bean Frencher. The original purpose of Frenching was to tenderize tough, overly mature pods, but the reason I French beans is because they are more flavorful when tossed with a sauce, such as Italian dressing. Frenched beans are canned exactly like cut beans.

One of my family’s favorite winter treats is pickled green beans, which we regularly enjoy with sandwiches or cold cuts. They are incredibly delicious and incredibly easy to make. The pickles I make are nearly the same as the recipe for pickled dill beans from the National Center for Home Food Preservation.

If you are not yet growing and canning green beans, try it. You’ll find it’s — well — a snap!