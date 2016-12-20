Lifestyle 5 Honey Bees to Consider, Including Buckfast Bees Pros and Cons of Buckfast Bees, Carniolian Bees and Other Bees Angi Schneider • December 20, 2016

One of the first questions a beekeeper asks is, “What kind of bees should I keep?” There are many bees to choose from: Carniolian, German, Italian, Russian and Buckfast bees, to name a few. Which is the right one to keep? The answer is “It depends.”

Let’s chat about the pros and cons of different varieties so you can make the best decision for your situation as you are learning how to raise bees.

Buckfast Bees

Buckfast bees were developed by Brother Adam who was a monk at Buckfast Abby in England in the early 1900s. He was in charge of the bees in the Abby during the time when the acarine parasite mite (a tracheal mite) invaded and killed thousands of bee colonies across England. He took the hives that survived and started a breeding program which eventually produced the Buckfast bees.

Pros

High honey producers

Good foragers

Low inclination to swarm

Low inclination to sting

Cold hardy and seem to overwinter well

High tracheal mite tolerance

Cons

The biggest con to Buckfast bees is that if you let them naturally requeen, the second generation likely to be aggressive. So you will need to continue to purchase Buckfast queens in order to keep the aggressiveness low.

Carniolian Bees

Carniolian bees are a subspecies of the western honeybee and originated in what is now Slovenia. They can also be found in Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovia and Serbia.

Pros

Defend their hive well from pests

Not aggressive toward beekeepers

Able to quickly adjust hive size based on environmental issues

Able to conserve honey stores

Can overwinter with fewer bees

Less susceptible to brood disease

Forages in cooler, overcast weather

Cons

Prone to swarm

More likely to need supplemental feeding — especially in the early spring

Has a hard time in hot summers

Italian Bees

The Italian bee is the most popular bee for beekeepers in North American. They were brought to the United States in the mid-1800s and are considered the best bee for beginning beekeepers.

Pros

Adaptable to various climates

Good honey producers

Gentle and non-aggressive

Great foragers

Large colonies

Darker queen – making her easier to identify

Cons

Prone to rob and drift

Raises brood late in fall which means more mouths to feed in winter

They do not cluster tightly in the winter so they consume more honey to stay warm

Russian Bees

Russian bees are relatively new to North America, coming to the United States in 1997 from the Primorsky region in Russia. They were brought in by the Agricultural Research Service because they have a natural resistance to Varroa and Tracheal mites. These bees became available for purchase in 2000.

Pros

Resistant to Varroa and Tracheal mites

Tends to rear brood only during times of nectar and pollen flow

Not aggressive

Frugal in their honey consumption

Overwinter well

Maintains queen cells all season long

Cons

Tends to swarm

Expensive



Caucasian Bees

Caucasian bees originated in the Caucasus mountains between the Caspian and Black Seas. They were once very popular among North American beekeepers but that is no longer the case.

Pros

Very gentle

Do not tend to swarm

Not prone to rob

Forage on cooler days

Long tongue and can get nectar that most bees cannot

Cons

Use an excessive amount of propolis in the hives

Build up slowly in the spring

German and Feral Bees

Honey bees are not native to North America. Early explorers brought them over in the 1700s and subspecies of German bees are what was brought. These dark (almost black) bees were once a favorite of beekeepers but because of their aggression and susceptibility to many brood diseases they lost favor many years ago. However, most wild honeybees are subspecies of German bees.

Which brings us to wild or feral bees. There is a lot of disagreement among beekeepers about the wisdom of keeping feral bees. And honestly, both sides have some good arguments.

Pros

Inexpensive – usually free

Adapted for your region

Usually very hardy

Cons

Unpredictable

Can be very, very aggressive

Can’t be purchased, you need to catch them

When starting beekeeping it’s best to pick the species you think will do best but be open to change. All of these species are good choices, but beekeeping is an art as much as it is a science. As a beekeeper, you will want to keep an eye on your bee hives and be observant of them.

If you see a lot of activity, it might mean that you need to add more space lest they decide to swarm. If you see very little activity it might mean that they have already swarmed and you’ll need to decide how to best help the remaining bees.

If you notice that the hives are robbing other hives or being aggressive toward you, it might mean that the hive needs to be requeened, especially if the hive is several years old. The second generation from a queen is usually not as genetically pure as the first.

Being observant and having bee hive plans will help your hives stay healthy and productive.

What is your favorite honey bee species? Let’s chat about them in the comments.