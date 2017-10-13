Homesteading The Best Wood-Burning Stoves for Off-Grid Living Top Rated Wood Stoves For Your Homestead Jeremy Chartier • October 13, 2017

Picking the best wood burning stoves for your homestead is a personal affair. Factors including your budget, your intended use, and personal preferences will largely dictate what stove you choose. Before investing in a chunk of iron, here’s a preliminary dose of information to help make your decision a sound one.

Pot Belly Stoves

Pot Belly stoves were popular in the late 1800s and were commonplace in train stations, stores, and cabins. Pot Belly stoves cast heat and give you a small flat area to cook on, which makes them useful. The downside of most pot belly stoves is their poor efficiency and drafty construction. An old Pot Belly makes for a nice functional touch in a hunting cabin, but I don’t recommend it for daily use.

Airtight Stoves

The best wood-burning stove for you may be an airtight stove. The Franklin stove, invented in 1741 by Benjamin Franklin, is credited as the official precursor to the airtight stove. Franklin never patented his design, and inventors of the world improved upon his idea. Eventually, the ideas of Franklin evolved into the airtight stove.

Unlike the unbridled burn of a fireplace, an airtight stove allows you to influence the rate of combustion by limiting the amount of available oxygen within the stove. They also do an excellent job of extracting much of the heat, usually with the use of baffles. Additionally, many airtight stoves have flat areas for cooking and that classic windowless loading door appearance. If you’re buying a used stove locally, this is likely the type of stove you’ll find.

Re-Burn Stoves

If you’re in the market for a brand-new stove, your best wood-burning stoves will likely be a re-burn design. The recent EPA rules in the United States require wood stove manufacturers to produce stoves that conform to their new emission standards, and this design is their answer. Re-burn stoves feature tubes, baffle or plates that take unburnt emissions from the fire and either send them back into the coal bed or a high-heat combustion chamber. Re-burn stoves are not airtight, drawing in a secondary air flow which is preset by the factory. This secondary air flow supports the “re-burn” effect.

Many re-burn stoves offer space to cook, glass fronts and many people like the design because of the lively visual burn. They’re also very efficient and far sturdier than the other option for EPA compliant stoves.

Catalytic Stoves

Catalytic stoves are the other answer to EPA compliance. Generally speaking, it’s far easier for a manufacturer to design a catalytic stove compared to the complicated systems involved in a re-burn stove. Most people couldn’t tell the difference between a catalytic and a re-burn stove from afar, but the catalytic stove requires more user intervention to operate properly. Additionally, catalytic stoves are not the most popular because of the expensive, fragile and temperamental catalyst system. You need to be careful what you burn, because some materials will destroy the catalyst material, and rough handling of wood may cause it to shatter. With the high cost of replacement catalysts, it’s no wonder why people are avoiding this design.

Cook Stove

If you have your heart set on a wood-fired cook stove, be prepared for two big downfalls. One is the high rate of fuel consumption and the other being the sticker price. Few manufacturers are still building wood-fired cook stoves, including some Italian producers and very few American makers. Regardless of manufacturer, expect a price range of $2,000 to astronomical. Before committing to the high purchase price, look locally for a used stove. You may find a beautiful piece of history worthy of a little reconditioning.

Drum Stoves

For those of us who are cost-conscious, a homemade wood stove may be our best bet. The 55-gallon drum design has sparked the imagination of many farmers, and you’re a click away from many YouTube videos featuring DIY drum stove conversions. You can buy kits complete with legs, doors and other hardware you’ll need to fabricate your stove.

Kit stoves may be cheap, but not exceptionally efficient. Most designs position the drum(s) horizontally, which won’t lend itself to cooking. Additionally, the thin steel drums don’t last forever, so expect to rebuild them eventually. Still, drum kit stoves are fun, cheap and effective. If you’re a do it yourself kind of person, then drum kit stoves just might be the best wood burning stoves for your barn, garage or shed.

Fireplace Inserts

If you have a fireplace in your home, you probably understand how much heat it sucks out of your home. Many people think fireplace inserts are their best solution, but their design is inherently inefficient. Stuffing these inserts into your fireplace blocks a lot of radiant heat as well as air circulation that could otherwise extract your precious heat.

If you have your heart set on using a fireplace insert, be certain that they are installed correctly and serviced professionally. I also urge you to install a full liner in your chimney when installing an insert stove, even if local codes only require a simple stub liner.

The Best Wood Burning Stoves

Cost Efficency Cooking Availability Potbelly $ Poor Ok Used Airtight $ Good Good Used Re-burn $$$ Great Good New Catalytic $$$ Great Good New Cook $$$$ Poor Great Both Barrel $ Good No DIY Insert $$ Marginal No Both

This article isn’t an exhaustive list of options, but it does offer a few popular options. I’m sure you’ve noticed the absence of outdoor wood boilers, masonry stove plans or a wood stove hot water heater. I consider them different animals altogether. Whatever design you decide to be the best wood-burning stove for you, be certain to consult a professional and your local building regulations.

What’s your favorite method of heating with wood? Join the conversation in the comments below!