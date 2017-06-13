Homesteading How to Get Rid of a Skunk Smell on a Dog Was Your Dog Sprayed By a Skunk? Try These Quick and Easy Solutions! Countryside Magazine Contributor • June 13, 2017

How to get rid of a skunk smell on a dog is something many of us have unfortunately wondered. Whether it’s your livestock guardian dog or your family pet, we want to encourage their curiosity, but when our friendly canines stick their nose somewhere they shouldn’t, sometimes they come back smelling like a skunk. And if your dog is like our dog, other than some eye irritant, it’s like they don’t even care.

We care, of course. If the dog touches us, then we smell like skunk, not to mention the kids, other animals and, well, you get the idea. The skunk smell has to go. Here are a few ways that we’ve discovered through the years to get rid of that stink. Oh yeah, and we suggest wearing rubber gloves, no matter what method you choose.

Here are some examples of how to get rid of a skunk smell on a dog:

Idea 1: Tomato juice: This tried-and-true way still works. After you clean your dog the best you can, then douse him or her with tomato juice. Let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes, and then scrub with a dog shampoo. It takes some elbow grease, but it will do the trick.

Idea 2: The grocery store: You can get all of these ingredients at your grocery store, or even closer, you probably already have them. Take a quart of 3% hydrogen peroxide, and add ¼ cup baking soda and a teaspoon of liquid soap or dog shampoo. Work the solution into your dog’s coat, and then rinse. Do it again if you have to.

Step 3: Chemicals: Your vet likely has a few concoctions they can sell you, that are commercialized versions of what we have listed above. Ask for directions and apply carefully. And finally, good luck.

Do you have other tips on how to get rid of skunk smell on dogs?

Originally published in Countryside & Small Stock Journal regularly vetted for accuracy.