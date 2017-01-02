Homesteading 10 Homesteading Blogs That Inspire and Educate Helpful Homestead Websites For Those Seeking Self-Sufficient Farm Living Advice Steph Merkle • January 2, 2017

Are you on the hunt for helpful homesteading blogs? You’re in luck. The Countryside Network features some of the most influential homesteading bloggers today. You’ll hear from these knowledgeable bloggers (and many more!) on our site daily.

These modern homesteaders also share their personal experiences on their own websites.

Check them out below.

10 Homesteading Blogs to Follow

Lisa Steele of Fresh Eggs Daily

With an audience that spans the globe, Lisa is well recognized as the creative force behind Fresh Eggs Daily, a popular homesteading blog for natural chicken and duck keeping. A fifth-generation chicken keeper who has been around chickens most of her life, Lisa has been raising her own backyard chickens since 2009 and sharing her chicken farming adventures. Lisa is an aspiring herbalist dedicated to raising her own animals as naturally as possible. She offers practical, natural advice for raising chickens using herbs, and other holistic preventives and remedies. In addition to chicken keeping tips, Lisa shares DIY projects for the chicken coop and run using repurposed materials, natural household and personal products, gardening ideas, and recipes using fresh eggs, vegetables and herbs. Lisa is the author of Fresh Eggs Daily and Duck Eggs Daily.

Janet Garman of Timber Creek Farm

If you are looking for encouragement while starting your homesteading journey, Timber Creek Farm is the homesteading blog for you. Janet and her family raise vegetables for their own table as well as animals for fiber, eggs, meat and companionship. Their goal is small-scale farming with a goal of sustainable living — wasting less and being more self sufficient. Follow along for glimpses into their love of tractors, photography, recipes, and family farm dogs and cats. Learn about raising chickens, ducks, dairy goats, sheep and whoever else needs a home from Janet and Timber Creek Farm. Janet is the author of Chickens From Scratch.

Rhonda Crank of The Farmer’s Lamp

Rhonda is a Southern farm girl transplanted to the wilderness of Northern Idaho. Rhonda shares old-timey, down to earth, common sense knowledge and experience for homesteading today, while striving to offer encouragement, direction, and strength to anyone interested in self-sufficient farm living. Rhonda loves going barefoot in the garden, working with animals, and all things farming. Rhonda lives as close to nature as is possible in a modern world. She uses organic, non-GMO practices based on the wisdom and skills of her grandparents, with a little modern ingenuity mixed in. Rhonda’s family has always been attached to the self-sufficient lifestyle of a farmer.

Jeremy Chartier of Hen Class

Jeremy is focused on helping the backyard chicken keepers and rural homesteaders of the world through his work with Countryside Network and through his homesteading blog. Jeremy Chartier started his foray into the world of farming at the age of 12, and has never looked back. Growing up in rural Northeast Connecticut, Jeremy was raised on a small homestead with tractors, trucks and farm animals being part of everyday life. Jeremy spent his early years exhibiting goats and chickens in 4-H, along with shadowing his father while building barns and chicken coops, fixing tractors, and creating cool contraptions out of scrap metal or spare parts. Jeremy learned the skills of a self-reliant farmer such as welding, mechanical repair, fabrication, fence and gate installation, hydraulic systems, how to operate common farm equipment and a myriad of other useful things. Needless to say, he’s been driving a tractor since he could reach the pedals.

Pam Freeman of Pam’s Backyard Chickens

A gift of four Silver Laced Wyandotte chicks from the Easter bunny started Pam’s backyard flock. Since then, Pam has enjoyed raising a variety of chicken breeds and even a few roosters. As a journalist by trade, it was second nature for Pam to write about her experiences with chickens and poultry, herb gardening, gardening for nature and life in the country. She started Pam’s Backyard Chickens as a way to share her experiences and connect to the poultry community. And, as the digital content coordinator for Backyard Poultry and Countryside, Pam has a great time working with a passionate group of contributors and editors to bring the print magazines to life online and create a community where we can stay in touch and learn from each other.

Rita Heikenfeld of About Eating and In the Garden

Rita Heikenfeld is a CCP (Certified Culinary Professional) and CMH (Certified Modern Herbalist), an award-winning syndicated journalist, inductee into Escoffier Hall of Fame, President’s Medal ACF, Appalachian herbal scholar, accredited family herbalist, author, cooking teacher, media personality and the founding editor of About Eating. Rita lives “in the sticks” outside of Batavia, Ohio near Cincinnati with her family, where they heat with wood, raise chickens for eggs, and grow their own produce and herbs.

Erin Phillips of Phillips Farm

Erin is a teacher by trade but has always found joy in making things with her hands. She comes from a long line of gardeners. Her grandmother had a tiny city lot in Cleveland where she utilized every square inch of land to grow something edible: pears, currants, tomatoes, peppers, apples and melons. Some of Erin’s fondest memories of visiting her grandmothers as a child include steaming pies and choosing which cans to take home with us from her cellar. When the Phillips settled into their new home on four acres in Batavia, Erin decided she wanted to continue the legacy in her own way, by growing and making food to share this feeling of home with others. She makes everything she sells in her own kitchen.

Maat van Uitert of The Frugal Chicken

Maat is a poultry, livestock, and homesteading blogger and author who helps everyday people achieve independence by teaching them how to raise chickens, learn traditional skills and become more self-sufficient. With her ever-growing flock of poultry, as well as her herds of goats, pigs, rabbits, and horses, Maat is kept busy on her 10-acre rural homestead. As a traditional skills expert, Maat is also a soap making nut, with her own line of goat milk soaps, produced on her homestead from her herd of wonderful (but mischievous) milking goats. A fermenting fanatic, Maat loves to make probiotic and fermented condiments to liven up every meal. She is also interested in cheese making, and began that pursuit after moving to an area where good goat cheeses are impossible to find.

Brittany May of Happy Days Farm

Happy Days Farm is a joint effort of Penny Ausley & Brittany May. Happy Days Farm is a backyard farm that is home to 11 hens, one rooster, seven guinea fowl, and three Lionhead rabbits. Together, Penny and Brittany have a combined 38 years experience raising and using herbs, and Brittany is a certified herbalist through the New England Herbal Academy. Since starting Happy Days Farm and documenting their journey on their homesteading blog, Penny and Brittany’s love of herbs has turned into an opportunity to learn how to apply natural and herbal prevention and treatments to our animals to keep them healthy.

Angi Schneider of Schneider Peeps

Angi and her “peeps” recently moved into an older home on 1.5 acres in south Texas. They are in the process of turning this small patch of earth into something that can supply many of their needs for years to come (that includes gardens, fruit trees, chickens and bees so far.) They’re also turning this house into a home (that includes sewing, cooking, home decorating and homeschooling). This homesteading blog is Angi’s attempt to help chronicle their family’s days, share information about things they enjoy and are learning about, and encourage others to try new things.

What are your favorite homesteading blogs? Leave your suggestions in the comments!

Originally published in 2016 and regularly vetted for accuracy.