Growing Peas: Pick the Peas You Prefer

By Nancy Pierson Farris – When I was a child, we started growing peas when my dad planted them in mid-March. We lived near Bingamton, New York. When we moved to low-country South Carolina, Dad assumed we needed to plant our peas earlier because of the change in garden zones. Local gardeners told him that “English peas” weren’t worth the bother.

Green peas don’t have a long period of productivity in my garden. I must sandwich this crop between wet, frosty nights of March and torrid days of May. Because I plan carefully for succession planting after the pea vines wither, that space produces something through most of the summer. Legumes have the unique ability to grab nitrogen from the air and fix it into soil. Crops growing after the peas die—okra, tomatoes, or winter squash—happily soak up the extra nitrogen.

We start growing peas by planting snow peas at the beginning of the spring season. I don’t consider a stir-fry complete without these lay-flat-on-your-plate pods. After trying several varieties, I now grow Norii (Park’s Seed Co.). Tender and sweet, these pods are delightful cooked briefly in a skillet, dressed with a dab of butter. They add authenticity to a stir-fry with bok choy and broccoli, seasoned with a splash of soy sauce.

Late in January, we spread a layer of bedding from the goat barn. Don (my husband) uses the rotary tiller to mix it into the soil. He repeats this step weekly to aerate the soil, so it will warm up and dry out. We usually get a winter storm in February; sometimes snow, more often sleet and freezing rain. After that, we can plant cold tolerant crops.

I provide support for my growing peas, and they’re a great crop for raised bed gardening. If they grow on the ground, especially during a cool, rainy spell, the vines deteriorate. Besides, it’s easier to pick from vines that aren’t sprawled on the ground.

For shorter peas like Sugar Snap, Sugar Spring, Little Marvel and Laxton’s Progress, we use step posts, which are quick and easy to set. We fasten 30-inch poultry netting on the posts. For snow peas and for shelling peas like Green Arrow and Alderman, we set taller posts and use 60-inch utility wire.

After the fences are in place, we make deep furrows, about four inches away from the fence, spread compost at a rate of two pounds per 50-foot row (or I could sprinkle in a half-cup of 5-10-5 fertilizer) and cover that with an inch of soil. We then place the pea seeds and cover with about an inch of soil. If we had sandy soil, we would cover an inch and a half deep.

I’ve also experimented with growing peas at the end of the growing season. A few years ago, while cleaning up the garden, we left several tomato cages along the edge. On impulse, I planted a fall crop of snow peas alongside these tomato cages. To my delight, the peas quickly grew up the sides of the cages and began producing their bounty. That year, we did not get a killing frost until mid-December. The peas continued to bloom and bear through several cold spells with night temperatures below 30°F.

However, in February we had two days of ice and snow with night temperatures in the single digits. The snow peas survived the episode but they did not produce anymore.

Snow peas begin bearing in about 50 days. When the first blooms appear, I know pods will be ready for picking within two days. After that, I harvest the pods every other day. If left on the vines, pods become too large and tough. Snow peas will plump up and fill the pods, but the resulting peas are hard and starchy, with a bland flavor.

Growing Peas: What Type of Peas Do You Prefer to Plant?

Snap peas need about 60 days to bear a crop. I leave these pods until they are firm and plump, filled with round green peas. After picking, I remove each end and break the pod into two or three pieces. In recent years, stringless varieties have been developed.

For shell peas, my mother always insisted on Lincoln. Mom cooked them with little red potatoes, floating in butter-laced cream. We owned a dairy and cholesterol was not a household word. Ah, the good old days!

I have grown Lincoln, but this variety does not stand up well to hot weather. Wando better tolerates the climate here, but I soon realized why area gardeners don’t bother to grow green peas. Anyone accustomed to sweet, tender Lincoln peas won’t be satisfied with the starchy, bland Wando.

The newer Green Arrow has become our favorite. Though advertised as growing up to three-feet high, we have seen vines grow over the top of a five-foot fence. The pods are long and well filled with sweet, succulent peas. This variety is resistant to powdery mildew and fusarium wilt. When hot sun partners with high humidity, fungus comes to dance all over my garden. We need resistant varieties.

I still grow an earlier pea-like Little Marvel or Progress #9. These don’t produce large crops after the weather warms, but they are ready a week earlier and I can sit on my “Lawn Buddy” to pick the pods.

All peas are susceptible to aphid attacks. Rather than douse my food crops with poison, I use a strong spray from a pistol grip on my water hose. Aimed at the underside of leaves, this will dislodge many aphids. Usually, before the infestation becomes serious, platoons of little red ladybugs swarm in to devour the enemy.

Green peas can be dried or canned in jars as my mom did them when I was a child. After we bought a home freezer, we agreed that frozen peas had better color and flavor. To freeze peas, I cook them for about a minute in a small amount of water. To cool, I pour them into a shallow container and lay zipped bags of ice on top. Then I pack the peas into freezer containers.

It’s difficult to find really good green peas at the grocery store. That’s why I recommend you try growing peas of your own. Two ounces of seed will plant a 25-foot row. Once you taste fresh peas from your garden, you will know why growing peas is definitely worth a bit of effort!