Reinventing the Chicken Coop: Designer Chicken Coops Made Easy 14 Original Chicken Runs & Coops with Step-by-Step Building Instructions Steph Merkle • January 18, 2017

Contemporary design meets backyard chicken rearing! Matthew Wolpe and Kevin McElroy give you 14 complete (and utterly innovative) building plans for chicken runs and coops — ranging from the purely functional to the designer chicken coops of your dreams.

From designer chicken coops like the “Chick-in-a-Box” to the playful “Coopsicle,” Reinventing The Chicken Coop has the feel of Architectural Digest, but for chicken enthusiasts. Think your coop needs a water-capturing roof? There’s a design for that! Would your feathered flock fancy mid-century modern architecture? Wolpe and McElroy have you covered. Interested in composting chicken manure? Yup, one design even sports a built-in composting system to make easy work of your chicken poop. What more could you want for your designer chicken coop?

Complete building plans for chicken coops that range from the purely functional to the outrageously fabulous. Get your copy of Reinventing the Chicken Coop today!

If you are looking for easy chicken coops to build that have the flare of fabulous designer chicken coops, Reinventing The Chicken Coop is the guide for you! Several of these cool chicken coops are suitable for beginning builders, but there are more challenging plans for skilled craftsmen and women. In addition to designer chicken coops, readers can expect core coop-building tactics and layout considerations, including:

Sizing your chicken run and coop

Chicken roosting bars: design ideas and best practices

How to protect chickens from hawks and other chicken predators

How to properly ventilate your coop

Chicken fences and enclosures

And much, much more!

Whether you’re a coop novice or an old pro, you’ll appreciate the step-by-step building plans for these whimsical designer chicken coops, accompanied by full-color photographs and detailed construction illustrations. Happy building!

