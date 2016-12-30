Naturally Bug-Free: Natural Pest-Controlling Methods That You Can Make At Home! Natural Home Remedies For Fleas, Mosquitoes, Biting Flies, and More Pests Jennifer Vanbenschoten • December 30, 2016

Natural pest-controlling methods are becoming more popular as we learn about the detrimental effects of chemical sprays and poisons on the environment. Do you cringe at the idea of spraying yourself or your kids down with chemicals to prevent bug bites during the warmer months? As a mother and a natural health practitioner, I certainly prefer to use natural pest-controlling methods for my family when we’re outside whether we’re hiking a trail, working in the garden, or simply enjoying a beautiful afternoon in the sun. Natural pest-controlling methods for inside my home are also the rule, since we usually have visitors with small children and pets running around.

For some of us who are environmentally sensitive, using chemical pesticides and bug repellent creates the problem of these chemicals entering into the food chain. They wash off and end up in our rivers and streams, are consumed by birds and small mammals, and can wreak havoc on human biology as well. Using essential oils is a cleaner, more environmentally-friendly way to rid yourself of unwanted attention from bugs and pests. (Some of the best fly repellents that I know of out there is natural and homemade).

Order your copy of Naturally Bug-Free today!

If you’ve ever wanted a simple, clear guide to making and using your own natural pest-controlling methods, Naturally Bug Free: 75 Nontoxic Recipes by Stephanie L. Tourles will show you everything you need to know. Learn how you can take fresh and dry herbs, many of which you probably already grow in your garden, and turn them into effective, safe, and natural pest-controlling methods for yourself, your pets, and your home.

Stephanie starts right at the beginning, including a list of 30 herbs that can be used for natural pest-controlling methods. Chances are, most of these are already in your herb garden, planted in your vegetable garden, or growing wild around your property! Even if you don’t have these common herbs planted nearby, you can easily find them as essential oils that are ready to use when making your bug sprays, balms, and household pest recipes.

You’ll also find a great list of basic tools and equipment, and carrier ingredients like beeswax, diatomaceous earth, coconut oil, and witch hazel. If you’ve never made your own natural pest-controlling methods, this information takes the guesswork out of what to use as a base or a carrier for your finished product. All of the tools and containers for storing your natural pest-controlling methods are available at most pharmacies, grocery stores, or from your favorite online source. If you don’t have a favorite source for these items, Stpehanie includes a list of places where you can purchase storage bottles, essential oils, and natural and organic carrier oils.

The recipes in Naturally Bug Free are easy to follow. You don’t need to have any special skills to make these natural pest-controlling methods – some of them are as simple as putting the right amount of essential oils into a diffuser for home pest control. Each recipe includes clear instructions for how to apply each natural bug repellent, how often to re-apply, and how best to store them so that they don’t go bad.

Along with the recipes, Stephanie offers helpful and practical advice for controlling pests in the house, on yourself, and on your pets.

What you’ll find in this book:

75 recipes for bug spray, bug balm, body oil, tinctures and infusions, pet shampoos, flea and tick control powders, herbal flea collars, cleaning sprays, potpourri, insect control powders, and natural insecticides.

Lists of herbs that can be used as natural pest-controlling methods.

Plenty of information about each ingredient used in these natural pest-controlling methods.

Home remedies for bug bites and bee stings that are simple and effective.

Clear, easy-to-follow recipes to create your own herbal bug control.

Instructions for use, application, and storage of each product.

Helpful and practical tips to keep your home and your pets pest-free, including natural ways to get rid of mice.

Resources to help you find all the tools, storage bottles, and essential oils needed to make each recipe.

We all know that chemical insecticides and pest control can have some pretty awful side effects and even cause illness in some individuals. Using essential oils and herbs along with other natural ingredients is a much safer, more effective way to deter and kill pests. When my son was a toddler, I cringed at the idea of spraying chemical bug repellent all over him to prevent insect bites when we were out in the woods – and if you’re like me, you’ll love the recipes and information in Naturally Bug-Free by Stephanie L. Tourles. With the recipes in this book, it’s easier than ever to create your own effective natural pest-controlling methods that are safe to use on pets and children.